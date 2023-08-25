2 missing after cargo ship capsizes off western Japan

A cargo ship capsized late on Thursday off Wakayama Prefecture, western Japan, after colliding with another freighter and causing five crew members to fall overboard, of which two remain missing, the country's coast guard said Friday.

The search continues for the two missing persons who were aboard the Japanese-registered 499-ton Izumi Maru, with one of them being the captain, who is in his 50s, according to the Japan Coast Guard and the ship's owner, Tokyo-based Izumikaiun Co. The three other members have been rescued.

A Liberian-registered cargo ship weighing 9,940 tons made an emergency call at around 11:40 p.m. Thursday, reporting that it had collided with a ship in the Kii Channel off the prefecture, the coast guard said. None of its 18 crew members were injured.

The Izumi Maru was carrying approximately 1,100 tons of scrap metal when it departed from Chiba Prefecture on Wednesday afternoon for Okayama Prefecture.

The accident occurred about 15 kilometers northwest of Hidaka, Wakayama. Visibility in the area was good at the time, the coast guard said.

