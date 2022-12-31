Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Police and firefighters work at the site of a landslide in Tsuruoka, Yamagata Prefecture, on Saturday. Photo: KYODO
national

2 missing after landslide in northeastern Japan

0 Comments
YAMAGATAv

A landslide occurred Saturday in northeastern Japan, destroying or damaging about 10 buildings and leaving two people missing, police and firefighters said.

Police requested that the Self-Defense Forces conduct search and rescue operations for the missing people who, according to some accounts, are in their 70s to 80s.

The landslide, measuring 20 to 30 meters in height and 100 meters in width, occurred at a mountain in Tsuruoka, Yamagata Prefecture, shortly before 1 a.m.

About 80 police officers and firefighters were searching the area.

A man in his 70s and a woman in her 60s were rescued and taken to hospital, but they are not considered to be in a life-threatening condition, according to the police.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

5 Japanese Yokai that Embody the Spirit of Winter

GaijinPot Blog

Japan Travel 101: Your First Trip in 2023

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Journey to the Earth

Savvy Tokyo

Christmas Eve Boyfriend: Unique Japanese Words and Phrases for The Holidays

GaijinPot Blog

Osechi Ryori: The Hidden Meanings Behind Japanese New Year Food

Savvy Tokyo

events

This New Year: Tokyo Area Events For Dec 26, 2022-Jan 9, 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Japanese Christmas Culture Shock and the Ideal Holi-Date

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 49

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Japanese New Year Traditions: 10 Ways to Celebrate Like a Local

GaijinPot Blog

winter

5 Tokyo Coat Trends You’ll See Everywhere This Winter 2022/2023

Savvy Tokyo

Keage Incline (Kyoto)

GaijinPot Travel

Letters from Japan: “Confusing Situation”

Savvy Tokyo