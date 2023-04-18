2 more bodies recovered from crashed SDF chopper

The confirmed death toll has risen to four in the disappearance of a Japanese Self-Defense Forces helicopter following the recovery of two more bodies during a search for the missing in waters off Okinawa, the Ground Self-Defense Force said Tuesday.

One body remains to be recovered after the GSDF on Sunday found the remains of five people and part of the UH-60JA helicopter that disappeared off the southern prefecture with 10 aboard in early April.

Two bodies were brought up by divers on Sunday. The other two were recovered Monday.

"We will make the utmost effort to search for the five people who are still missing," Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada told a press conference Tuesday, while expressing regret over the deaths.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said separately that the government is looking into using private companies to recover the helicopter wreckage and find the remaining missing personnel.

The GSDF is working to quickly ascertain the identities of the four deceased individuals. Among the personnel aboard was Lt Gen Yuichi Sakamoto, 55, commander of the GSDF's 8th Division based in Kumamoto Prefecture.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida vowed to do "everything I can to ensure the 10 personnel are returned to their families as soon as possible."

Divers found the five bodies and a section of the chopper at around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday on the ocean floor at a depth of 106 meters, according to the GSDF.

The deep-sea search and recovery of the dead is being conducted using a technique called saturation diving, which allows divers to work at great depths without the need to undergo regular decompression.

The helicopter is believed to have gone down after disappearing from radar about 10 minutes following takeoff from a base on Miyako Island on the afternoon of April 6.

The wreckage was found on the seabed about 6 kilometers north of Irabu Island, some 4 km north of where the aircraft was last detected.

© KYODO