national

2 more found dead on sunken cargo ship in Tokyo Bay

TOKYO

Two more crew members of a Panamanian cargo ship were found dead Monday after the vessel sank late Saturday in Tokyo Bay, where it was anchored as Typhoon Hagibis approached, the Japan Coast Guard said.

Five others among the 12-member crew of the 1,925-ton Jia De were previously found dead, while one remains missing. The remaining four were rescued Sunday morning, according to the coast guard.

The bodies of the two crew members, wearing life jackets with the name of the ship, were found in the vessel and at sea. The coast guard is yet to confirm their identities.

