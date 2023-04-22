Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

2 more SDF planes leave Japan to prepare for Sudan evacuation

0 Comments
TOKYO

Two more Self-Defense Forces aircraft have left for Djibouti, the Defense Ministry said Saturday, as Japan prepares to evacuate its nationals from Sudan where military clashes are ongoing.

A total of 63 Japanese citizens, including embassy staff, were in Sudan as of Wednesday, a government official said earlier.

A C-2 transport aircraft and a KC-767 aerial refueling plane will join a C-130 transport airplane that left Japan on Friday to stand by in Djibouti, where the SDF has a base as part of an anti-piracy mission in the Gulf of Aden.

The ministry has formed a task force to carry out the evacuation consisting of around 370 personnel from the Ground and Air Self-Defense forces.

