national

2 motorcyclists killed in head-on collision in Fukui

0 Comments
FUKUI

Two motorcyclists were killed in a head-on collision in Katsuyama, Fukui Prefecture, on Sunday.

According to police, the accident occurred at around 10 a.m. along National Route 157 in rainy conditions, Fuji TV reported. Police said the collision occurred on a curve in the highway and said one of the motorbikes crossed the center line.

The two motorcyclists suffered severe head injuries and were taken to a hospital where they were pronounced dead. They were identified as Takashi Koshizawa, 75, from Nomi, Ishikawa Prefecture, and Masato Furuta, 51, from Nagoya in Aichi Prefecture.

0 Comments
I'm willing to bet that either of the motorcycles were going too fast and accidentally crossed the center line. RIP these guys.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

