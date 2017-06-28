2 ninja cities join hands to boost tourism

The mayors of two Japanese cities known as the home of ninja, or feudal mercenaries, launched a ninja council Tuesday to boost tourism in cooperation with private businesses.
Clad in ninja costumes, the mayors of Iga in Mie Prefecture and neighboring Koka in Shiga Prefecture signed an agreement at the inaugural meeting of the council at Aburahi Shrine in Koka. The shrine is believed to have been a gathering point for the Koka ninja clan in medieval times.
The two cities are planning to disseminate information on ninja by setting up a common website or video footage to attract foreign tourists in the run-up to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.
Koka Mayor Hiroki Iwanaga called the event "a historic moment that revived collaboration" between the two areas, while Iga Mayor Sakae Okamoto said, "I'm filled with deep emotion when I think about our ancestors who came together like this. We are good friends."
The Koka ninja clan and Iga ninja clan are often depicted as hostile to each other in films and animations but the cities said they were in a collaborative relationship.
In April, the two cities were selected as "Japan Heritage" properties to promote tourism.© KYODO
4 Comments
Aly Rustom
Iga actually needs to merge with Nabari city as both cities were part of ancient Iga province. In fact, Ishikawa Goemon, an Iga ninja came from Nabari and was taught ninjutsu by Momochi Sandayu (Tanba), where his decendent (Momochi's) still lives.
There are actual ninja schools still around that teach martial arts that came out of these 2 regions. They could hire people to go there and set up schools to teach the martial arts that were indigenous to these 2 regions as a means of going back to their roots...
Goodlucktoyou
in japan, martial arts as a fighting art is illegal. the loophole is to brand it as a sport. ninjitsu doesn't have many students. but all foreigners are interested in japan and ninja. i think it is a good idea to keep the knowledge alive, help ageing countryside villages economy. but remember it is a lethal art.
Alfie Noakes
Dream on. A vague basis in history, mainly just folklore and legend. An invented tradition, Japan's Robin Hood.
“I do not believe that the Iga-Kōka ninja myth or the modern cult that developed from it represent a total fabrication. All invented traditions have a basis in fact, no matter how tenuously the links may be made between the developed tradition and recorded history.
As the Iga and Kōka ninja tradition is older than the 47 Rōnin and even predates bushidō it should not be dismissed but celebrated as Japan’s oldest martial invention and, through its modern cult-like manifestation, as Japan’s greatest martial fantasy.”
http://www.gq-magazine.co.uk/article/ninjas-ultimate-guide-chris-oneill-myth-reality
Aly Rustom
No. To use them in a fight is illegal, but then so is fighting in general. And that's everywhere.
Not at all. Koryu, 古流martial arts are not branded as a sport at all. Yet they are also practiced in many places.
Oh yes it does. Check out the Bujinkan, Genbukan, and Jinenkan if you don't believe me.
Not all. But many are.
We agree
Very true. I train in it and have an instructor's license.