2 pedestrians in coma, 8 others injured after car, garbage truck collide in Tokyo

A car collided with a garbage truck in Tokyo on Friday, injuring 1o pedestrians and leaving two of whom are in a coma.
The accident occurred at around 12:25 p.m. near Higashi-Ikebukuro subway station in Toshima Ward, Fuji TV reported. Police said the car, driven by a man in his 80s, hit a pedestrian first, then continued on for about 70 meters where it collided with the garbage truck, with both vehicles hitting pedestrians on a crossing. After that, the garbage truck flipped over onto its side.
Two of the pedestrians -- a woman in her 20s and her two-year-old daughter -- were taken to hospital and are currently in a coma. Three others suffered serious injuries.
Police are questioning the garbage truck and car drivers who were not injured in the accident.
A witness said that the car was speeding when it hit the first pedestrian.© Japan Today
Cricky
Was going to say how the hell did that happen? But read further and a 80yo driver so mystery solved. He might have been rushing to work.
TIJ
Ban the oldster from driving permanently. He gets a free bus pass for being a pensioner anyway, right?
TIJ
After zooming in on the photo and seeing the extent of the damage, I'd say the elderly gent stomped on the accelerator instead of the brake.
sensei258
TIJ - is probably correct, gas instead of brake. Or maybe he was trying to run the light before the pedestrians got in the crosswalk, like that older woman in Chigasaki. But other than some out-of-pocket expenses, nothing will happen to him. Even if he is "banned from driving", who's to say he won't drive without a license like some in other JT news stories have.
jcapan
I await the solution--banning drivers over 70 during the Olympics.
sensei258
Banning people from driving, unless you are physically restraining them, will not prevent them from driving.
BigYen
Annual tests for drivers over 80. Maybe even 75. It's the only fair solution.
And certainly if they're responsible for something like this, a permanent driving ban.