2 pedestrians in coma, 8 others injured after car, garbage truck collide in Tokyo

The scene of an accident in Ikebukuro, Tokyo, after a car hit several pedestrians and then collided with a garbage truck on Friday afternoon.

A car collided with a garbage truck in Tokyo on Friday, injuring 1o pedestrians and leaving two of whom are in a coma.

The accident occurred at around 12:25 p.m. near Higashi-Ikebukuro subway station in Toshima Ward, Fuji TV reported. Police said the car, driven by a man in his 80s, hit a pedestrian first, then continued on for about 70 meters where it collided with the garbage truck, with both vehicles hitting pedestrians on a crossing. After that, the garbage truck flipped over onto its side.

Two of the pedestrians -- a woman in her 20s and her two-year-old daughter -- were taken to hospital and are currently in a coma. Three others suffered serious injuries.

Police are questioning the garbage truck and car drivers who were not injured in the accident.

A witness said that the car was speeding when it hit the first pedestrian.

