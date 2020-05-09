Newsletter Signup Register / Login
2 sisters in their 60s found dead in Tokyo apartment

1 Comment
TOKYO

The bodies of two sisters in their 6os have been found dead in their apartment in Tokyo, police said Saturday, adding that they appear to have died two to three months ago.

One of the sisters, who was wheelchair-bound, was found in the bathtub, while her sibling was found in the kitchen of their apartment in Toshima Ward at around 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Sankei Shimbun reported.

According to welfare officials, the two sisters had been living in the apartment for about 15 years. They were last seen at the ward office in February.

Police believe the able-bodied sister who was looking after her sibling died first, leaving her physically disabled sister unable to get out of the bathtub and call for help or look after herself. There were no signs of external injury on either body.

The corpses, which had decayed, were found after the building manager contacted police and expressed concern that he hadn’t seen them in awhile.

1 Comment
Such a sad event

1 ( +1 / -0 )

