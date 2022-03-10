2 students drown after falling off pier while ‘playing sumo’

Two high school students drowned after they fell off a pier into the sea at Shiohama Sanbaze Ocean Park in Ichikawa, Chiba Prefecture, on Thursday.

According to police, the two students were part of a group of seven or eight who were hanging out in the area at around 2 p.m., Fuji TV reported. Some of the group told police that their two classmates were fooling around, pretending they were sumo wrestlers, when they got too close to the edge of the pier and toppled into the sea.

A passerby called 119 and said that two students had fallen into the sea and were drifting away. Their bodies were retrieved about 50 minutes later and they were taken to hospital, in a state of cardiac arrest but did not regain consciousness, police said.

