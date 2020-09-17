Newsletter Signup Register / Login
2 students injured by athletics hammer in Iwate

IWATE

Two high school students suffered injuries after they were hit by an athletics hammer on the sports ground of their school in Takizawa, Iwate Prefecture, on Wednesday.

According to police and school officials, the incident occurred at around 4:30 p.m. at Iwate Prefectural Morioka Agricultural High School, Fuji TV reported. The hammer, thrown by another athlete practicing, hit the two boys, aged 16 and 17, who were standing beside each other. A school official called 119 after seeing the two boys lying on the ground.

Both boys were taken to hospital. The 16-year-old was hit in the head and remained unconscious on Thursday, while the 17-year-old boy suffered a neck injury.

Police inspected the sports ground on Thursday to see if the school had been careless about letting students sit or stand within range of athletes practicing hammer or javelin throws.

