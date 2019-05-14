2 teenagers hit, killed by train in apparent suicide in Saga

A boy and a girl, both aged 16, were hit and killed by a train in Nabeshima, Saga Prefecture, on Monday night in what police believe was a joint suicide.

According to police and Kyushu Railway Co (JR Kyushu), the incident occurred at around 8:55 p.m. on a crossing about 400 meters east of JR Nabeshima Station on the JR Nagasaki Main Line, Fuji TV reported.

The alarm at the crossing was working and the automatic crossing gate had been lowered. The train driver said he saw two people go under the crossing gate and walk onto the tracks and then stand with their backs to the train. Despite hitting the emergency brake, the driver was unable to stop the train in time.

Police said the boy was confirmed dead at the scene. The girl was taken to hospital where she died shortly after arrival. Both students had been at school that day, police said.

None of the 70 passengers on the train were injured. Due to the accident, services along the inbound and outbound routes were temporarily suspended and affected roughly 1,800 commuters.

