Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

2 teenagers hit, killed by train in apparent suicide in Saga

0 Comments
SAGA

A boy and a girl, both aged 16, were hit and killed by a train in Nabeshima, Saga Prefecture, on Monday night in what police believe was a joint suicide.

According to police and Kyushu Railway Co (JR Kyushu), the incident occurred at around 8:55 p.m. on a crossing about 400 meters east of JR Nabeshima Station on the JR Nagasaki Main Line, Fuji TV reported.

The alarm at the crossing was working and the automatic crossing gate had been lowered. The train driver said he saw two people go under the crossing gate and walk onto the tracks and then stand with their backs to the train. Despite hitting the emergency brake, the driver was unable to stop the train in time.

Police said the boy was confirmed dead at the scene. The girl was taken to hospital where she died shortly after arrival. Both students had been at school that day, police said.

None of the 70 passengers on the train were injured. Due to the accident, services along the inbound and outbound routes were temporarily suspended and affected roughly 1,800 commuters.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Food & Drink

Japanese Spring Recipe: Steamed Rice With Bamboo Shoots (Takenoko Gohan)

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 11-12

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

LGBT

Climb

GaijinPot Travel

Families

10 Mother’s Day Gift Ideas To Spoil Mom This Holiday

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #30

GaijinPot Blog

Neighborhoods

Yoyogi

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy