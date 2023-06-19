Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

2 trucks collide, killing both drivers in Toyama Prefecture

0 Comments
TOYAMA

A medium-sized truck and a large truck collided head-on in Nanto, Toyama Prefecture, on Sunday, killing both drivers.

According to police, the accident occurred at around 7:40 a.m. on the Tokai-Hokuriku Expressway. Kyodo News reported that the driver of the medium-sized truck, Tsubasa Ueshin, 21, from Fukushima Prefecture, and the other truck driver, Katsunori Kawai, 55, from Nanto, were taken to hospital with severe injuries. Ueshin died about 90 minutes after arrival, and Kawai about 2 1/2 hours after arrival, police said.

Police said they are trying to determine which truck crossed the center line into the path of the other vehicle.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

An Introduction to Yakitori: Grilled Chicken Skewers

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Here’s How To Bug Proof Your Japanese Home This Summer

Savvy Tokyo

Essential Steps Right After Moving To Japan – Paperwork You Need From City Hall

GaijinPot Blog

Izumo no Okuni: The Woman Who Created Kabuki

GaijinPot Blog

Wordsmiths Wanted for Gaming and Translation: Jobs for June in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for June 12 – 18

Savvy Tokyo

Izushi

GaijinPot Travel

Why Your Salary in Japan is Lower Than Expected

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Under the Stars: 5 Stargazing Spots in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Shimane

GaijinPot Travel

Hitchhiking in Japan: Sado Island and The Kindness of Strangers

GaijinPot Blog