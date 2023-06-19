2 trucks collide, killing both drivers in Toyama Prefecture

A medium-sized truck and a large truck collided head-on in Nanto, Toyama Prefecture, on Sunday, killing both drivers.

According to police, the accident occurred at around 7:40 a.m. on the Tokai-Hokuriku Expressway. Kyodo News reported that the driver of the medium-sized truck, Tsubasa Ueshin, 21, from Fukushima Prefecture, and the other truck driver, Katsunori Kawai, 55, from Nanto, were taken to hospital with severe injuries. Ueshin died about 90 minutes after arrival, and Kawai about 2 1/2 hours after arrival, police said.

Police said they are trying to determine which truck crossed the center line into the path of the other vehicle.

