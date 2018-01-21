2 U.S. airliners missing same landing gear part after landing in Japan

Two U.S. airliners were found to be missing the same landing gear piece after landing this week at Narita airport near Tokyo, according to separate announcements by the airlines.
On Saturday, a 30-centimeter-long spring was found missing from the landing gear of a United Airlines plane that landed at Narita, the U.S. airline said.
On Tuesday, the same type of spring was missing from an American Airlines aircraft that landed at the airport, according to the airline.
The spring is believed to have come off the United Airlines' plane during the flight of the Boeing 777 aircraft from Houston, United said.
The aircraft involved in Tuesday's incident was also a Boeing 777, according to American Airlines.
The office of the transport ministry at the Narita airport said it temporarily closed a runway Saturday to search for the missing part but did not find it. It also said the safety of the flight was not affected.© KYODO
Yubaru
Ok, now I sincerely hope that the people complaining about stuff falling off of helicopters put the same amount of energy into DEMANDING that UA and AA ground all their flights! For the safety of the children of course!
Daniel Naumoff
Punish the flight-company and ban all their flights above Japan unless they offer sincere apologies and some gifts.
On the other note, please do not write up articles about falling stuff. It will not change, it was falling it will be falling, alas. If something happens, for example actual ban on flights, then it is news. But this is a usual case.