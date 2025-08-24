 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Mount Kamuiekuchikaushi Image: Wikipedia/Highten31
national

2 women die after being found collapsed on riverbank on Hokkaido mountain

1 Comment
HOKKAIDO

Two women aged 66 and 78 were found collapsed near a river flowing through Hokkaido's Hidaka mountains on Saturday and were later confirmed dead.

Police said they believe the two women may have died as a result of a mountaineering accident, NHK reported.

According to police, at around 3 p.m., a hiker found a woman collapsed on the bank of the Satsunai River, which flows down Mount Kamuiekuchikaushi in Nakasatsunai village, in the Tokachi region of Hokkaido, and reported the incident to police.

Police conducted an aerial search by helicopter and found the woman at 4:30 p.m. The helicopter team also spotted another woman collapsed nearby at around 5:30 p.m. Both women were taken to hospital where they were confirmed dead.

The women were Chieko Koyama, 66, from Ogawa town, Saitama Prefecture, and Chiyoe Kamei, 78, from Tokyo.

According to police, there were no serious injuries to their bodies, and both women's clothes were wet.

The site where the bodies were found is about six kilometers upstream from the Satsunai River Hut on Mount Kamuiekuchikaushi. Police believe that the women were climbing the mountain and somehow fell into the river. Police said they have yet to determine if the women were climbing together.

Mount Kamuiekuchikaushi is 1,979 meters above sea level and is known as "Kamueku" among climbers. It is considered one of the most difficult mountains to climb in Japan with river-climbing routes and many steep slopes.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

How sad. Looks like an absolutely beautiful mountain.

Half way through this video I found and especially near the end you can see the section I am thinking they slipped. Unfortunately, many trails in Japan are made to get to the top as quickly as possible--not many switch backs. I think this trail needs to be redesigned to avoid climbing up the stream.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5t6ZDHhYwNI

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

Tokyo Events For August 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Kokemushiro Moss Garden

GaijinPot Travel

How Do You Switch from Dispatch to Direct Hire in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Inujima

GaijinPot Travel

How Do You Get Rid of Cockroaches in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Japanese Cleaning Products & Natural Alternatives For Every Room

Savvy Tokyo

How to Make Friends with Japanese People in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Belles Montagnes et Mer Train

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Baby Naming As An International Family in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Tottori Nijisseiki Pear Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Meet Brittany Arthur, The CEO Of Design Thinking Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Are Parks Too Sexy? Why Parks Are Removing Nude Statues in Japan

GaijinPot Blog