2 women die after being found collapsed on riverbank on Hokkaido mountain

Two women aged 66 and 78 were found collapsed near a river flowing through Hokkaido's Hidaka mountains on Saturday and were later confirmed dead.

Police said they believe the two women may have died as a result of a mountaineering accident, NHK reported.

According to police, at around 3 p.m., a hiker found a woman collapsed on the bank of the Satsunai River, which flows down Mount Kamuiekuchikaushi in Nakasatsunai village, in the Tokachi region of Hokkaido, and reported the incident to police.

Police conducted an aerial search by helicopter and found the woman at 4:30 p.m. The helicopter team also spotted another woman collapsed nearby at around 5:30 p.m. Both women were taken to hospital where they were confirmed dead.

The women were Chieko Koyama, 66, from Ogawa town, Saitama Prefecture, and Chiyoe Kamei, 78, from Tokyo.

According to police, there were no serious injuries to their bodies, and both women's clothes were wet.

The site where the bodies were found is about six kilometers upstream from the Satsunai River Hut on Mount Kamuiekuchikaushi. Police believe that the women were climbing the mountain and somehow fell into the river. Police said they have yet to determine if the women were climbing together.

Mount Kamuiekuchikaushi is 1,979 meters above sea level and is known as "Kamueku" among climbers. It is considered one of the most difficult mountains to climb in Japan with river-climbing routes and many steep slopes.

