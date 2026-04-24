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2 women in their 20s die after jumping from 19th floor of Osaka building

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OSAKA

Two women in their 20s died after they apparently jumped from the 19th floor of a building in the Umeda district of Osaka on Thursday.

According to police, a passerby called 110 at around 1:40 p.m. and said two people had fallen from a high-rise building, Kyodo News reported.

The building houses a hotel and a wedding hall. Police said the women are believed to have jumped from the balcony of their room on the 19th floor of the 23-story building. They landed on the roof of a lower section of the building.

Police said one woman was confirmed dead at the scene and the other died later in hospital.

Hotel staff said they had been unable to contact the women after the check-out time. An employee went to the room and found what police said was a suicide note.

Editor: If you or someone you know in Japan are having suicidal thoughts, help is available. Click here for more info.

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