national

2 women killed, 2 others injured in Gunma car crash

GUNMA

Two women were killed and two others injured when the car they were in crashed into a guard rail on the Kita-Kanto Expressway in Isesaki, Gunma Prefecture, on Sunday morning.

According to police, the accident occurred at around 4 a.m. The four women were on their way from Gunma Prefecture to the Mount Fuji area, local media reported.

Police said the car slammed into the guard rail near the Isesaki Interchange exit. Masako Mita, 64, who was driving, and Kiyomi Okabe, 56, who was in the back seat, suffered extensive injuries and were pronounced dead in hospital, police said. Another woman, 59, suffered broken bones, while the fourth woman, 65, sustained light injuries.

Police said visibility was good at the time of the crash which delayed traffic in one lane of the expressway until around 11 a.m.

RIP to the deceased and all the best to the injured.

