national

2 women, one man found dead in car in apparent joint suicide

SHIGA

Two women and one man were found dead inside a car in Hikone, Shiga Prefecture, on Thursday, in what police believe was a joint suicide.

According to the police, a charcoal grill and charcoal briquette remains were on the driver's seat of the vehicle, Sankei Shimbun reported.

A missing persons reported had been filed by family members of one of the car’s occupants and police officers found the light passenger vehicle during their search at around 4 p.m.

The three were in their late teens and early 20s, police said. All were slumped in the back seat. There were no signs of external injuries or a struggle. The car doors were locked and windows rolled up and sealed with tape.

Editor: If you or someone you know in Japan are having suicidal thoughts, help is available. Click here for more info.

Such a waste.

But so often here

0 ( +0 / -0 )

