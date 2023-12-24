2-year-old boy dies after being hit by car driven by father in Hokkaido

A two-year-old boy died after he was hit by a car driven by his father in front of their home in Takikawa, Hokkaido, on Saturday.

The incident occurred at around 12:20 p.m., Kyodo News reported. According to police, Kanji Sanada, 40, got into his car, which was parked outside his house, and started to move forward when he hit his son Ritaro.

Police said it appears the boy had come out of the house looking for his father. It was snowing heavily at the time and snow had piled up at least 50 cms on the side of the road, possibly causing a blind spot for the father.

Ritaro was taken to hospital but died shortly after arrival.

