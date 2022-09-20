2-year-old boy dies after being hit by killed by runaway go-kart in Hokkaido

A go-kart operated by an 11-year-old girl went off the course and crashed into onlookers in the town of Mori, Hokkaido, on Sunday. Police said one of the children injured in the collision, Sena Yoshida, a two-year-old boy from Hakodate City, died at a hospital on Monday.
According to Hokkaido Broadcasting Co, the go-kart is the type commonly found at family-friendly amusement parks. They typically have a maximum speed of 30 kilometers per hour, which is as fast as a bicycle. However, the go-kart involved in the accident is called a “racing kart” that can reach a speed of 50 kph.
Sunday’s event was held at the Greenpia Onuma resort by a car dealership that advertised “experiencing a speed you’ve never tasted before.” An 11-year-old girl was behind the wheel when her go-kart bolted off the course and rammed into the onlookers.
Three young boys, including the two-year-old who later died, were rushed to a hospital. The other two sustained minor injuries.
The event organizer said the girl driving the go-kart had done four laps around the 200-meter track and was making her fifth round to head back to the starting area. However, she was unable to slow down and make a turn, continuing straight ahead at a speed of 40 kilometers per hour when she went off the course.© Japan Today
Sanjinosebleed
Very sad for all concerned! Not only the poor parents of the young boy but the parents of the girl driving!
What the hell was someone who had no doubt never driven anything like this before allowed to drive this cart for? Japan always tends to be lacking on safety in these types of things. I bet there weren't any real safety barriers for a start!
Awa no Gaijin
Why are they trying to make it sound as if the go-cart had a mind of it's own ?
It was an unfortunate situation caused by human error and the lack of protective safety measures for the spectators and i question whether there was even an emergency brake on the go cart or a safety lesson given prior.