2-year-old boy dies after being hit by runaway go-kart in Hokkaido

A go-kart operated by an 11-year-old girl went off the course and crashed into onlookers in the town of Mori, Hokkaido, on Sunday. Police said one of the children injured in the collision, Sena Yoshida, a two-year-old boy from Hakodate City, died at a hospital on Monday.

According to Hokkaido Broadcasting Co, the go-kart is the type commonly found at family-friendly amusement parks. They typically have a maximum speed of 30 kilometers per hour, which is as fast as a bicycle. However, the go-kart involved in the accident is called a “racing kart” that can reach a speed of 50 kph.

Sunday’s event was held at the Greenpia Onuma resort by a car dealership that advertised “experiencing a speed you’ve never tasted before.” An 11-year-old girl was behind the wheel when her go-kart bolted off the course and rammed into the onlookers.

Three young boys, including the two-year-old who later died, were rushed to a hospital. The other two sustained minor injuries.

The event organizer said the girl driving the go-kart had done four laps around the 200-meter track and was making her fifth round to head back to the starting area. However, she was unable to slow down and make a turn, continuing straight ahead at a speed of 40 kilometers per hour when she went off the course.

© Japan Today