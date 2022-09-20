2-year-old boy dies after being hit by runaway go-kart in Hokkaido

A go-kart operated by an 11-year-old girl went off the course and crashed into onlookers in the town of Mori, Hokkaido, on Sunday. Police said one of the children injured in the collision, Sena Yoshida, a two-year-old boy from Hakodate City, died at a hospital on Monday.
According to Hokkaido Broadcasting Co, the go-kart is the type commonly found at family-friendly amusement parks. They typically have a maximum speed of 30 kilometers per hour, which is as fast as a bicycle. However, the go-kart involved in the accident is called a “racing kart” that can reach a speed of 50 kph.
Sunday’s event was held at the Greenpia Onuma resort by a car dealership that advertised “experiencing a speed you’ve never tasted before.” An 11-year-old girl was behind the wheel when her go-kart bolted off the course and rammed into the onlookers.
Three young boys, including the two-year-old who later died, were rushed to a hospital. The other two sustained minor injuries.
The event organizer said the girl driving the go-kart had done four laps around the 200-meter track and was making her fifth round to head back to the starting area. However, she was unable to slow down and make a turn, continuing straight ahead at a speed of 40 kilometers per hour when she went off the course.© Japan Today
Sanjinosebleed
Very sad for all concerned! Not only the poor parents of the young boy but the parents of the girl driving!
What the hell was someone who had no doubt never driven anything like this before allowed to drive this cart for? Japan always tends to be lacking on safety in these types of things. I bet there weren't any real safety barriers for a start!
Awa no Gaijin
Why are they trying to make it sound as if the go-cart had a mind of it's own ?
It was an unfortunate situation caused by human error and the lack of protective safety measures for the spectators and i question whether there was even an emergency brake on the go cart or a safety lesson given prior.
rainyday
What on Earth were they doing letting little kids drive vehicles at 50km/hour? That is just an accident waiting to happen.
browny1
This event was not at an established course with permanent barriers / safety elements.
It was set up on the resort car park.
Sadly, Huge problems with this.
yokohamarides
This wasn't an accident - it was entirely predictable. Just shocking negligence on the car dealership's part.
sunfunbun
There was no rule book. Someone had to think on their own, and the Japanese do not do this well. They are subservient when told what to do, but their ability to think things out can be a disaster of illogic and stupidity.
Lindsay
A racing cart, an 11 year old girl and no safety fences! Three strikes and you’re out! How stupid can the organizers be? That was an accident waiting to happen! And, it did!
shogun36
Unfortunately the two year old can never be brought back, rest easy young one.
As for the Oniuma Resort or whatever it’s called. I definitely hope they get litigious cases up the young Yang for this. Gross negligence on their part to allow such a dangerous “event” to take place.
Dave
The living little girl will have to carry this all her life, Very foolish setup of the operators, cut corners and this happens
Bobbysix
Sadly it seems there were only cones and plastic poles in front of the spectators so there was no protection for them in the event of an accident.
rainyday
You can see what the course looks like from Japanese news reports like this one:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YBrQ8M5b964
Its basically just a parking lot with no barriers at all.
shogun36
Absurd
So basically it was a basic driver's license test course............heck, even the Japanese DMV provides more barriers around their courses. And those are 18-25 year old adults.
What did they expect from kids 8 - 12 or whatever it was.
Too much Mario Kart for those in charge I guess.
MilesTeg
There's an incredible amount of unwarranted trust of some questionable activities. It's like people, especially parents just believe everything these vendors say and don't look or think for themselves. I've gotten criticized and called a Debbie Downer for simply asking questions like...'are there any more life preservers?' or 'I wouldn't recommend it.' At Kamogawa Sea World you can have a full grown Orca kiss your child for only 800yen. With the growing phenomena of mentally disturbed orcas at Sea Worlds, that's a disaster waiting to happen.
Eastman
what is kph?
rainyday
0.6 mph.
Mocheake
They should have seen something like this coming de to the speeds the carts can achieve. Were there barriers between the track and the crowd? It seems not. RIP to that poor young child who was just out having fun and lost its life.