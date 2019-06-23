2-year-old boy dies after being hit by train on crossing

A two-year old boy died after he was hit by a freight train on a crossing in Shimada, Shizuoka Prefecture.

According to police, Kakeru Aoki was hit by the train at around 9:30 a.m. Saturday at a crossing on the Tokaido line, Sankei Shimbun reported. He was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Shizuoka city but died of his injuries at around noon.

The train driver was quoted by police as saying he saw the toddler on the tracks about 100 meters ahead of him and applied the emergency brake but couldn’t stop in time.

At the time, the crossing bars were down. The child lived nearby. According to a local media report, one of his parents told police that Kakeru wandered off by himself before anyone knew he had left the house.

