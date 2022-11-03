2-year-old boy falls to his death from 25th floor of apartment building in Chiba

A two-year-old boy fell to his death from the 25th floor of an apartment building in Chiba city on Wednesday.
According to police, a resident of a neighboring building called 119 at around 2:15 p.m. and said a boy was lying on the roof covering the entrance to the 48-story building in Mihama Ward, Kyodo News reported.
The boy was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
Police said the boy’s parents were out at the time and he was home alone. They found a camping chair on the balcony and believe the boy climbed up onto the chair and then fell over the railing.© Japan Today
6 Comments
Login to comment
Mr Kipling
2 years old? Home alone? 25th floor? Chair on balcony?
Right....nothing could possibly go wrong. Hopefully the "parents" will be prevented from ever breeding again.
Chabbawanga
Jeezus christ. What is wrong with people. Sickening. Is there a target painted on those entrance covers or something.
Chico3
My first thought: Lack of family values and responsibility. RIP young man. It wasn’t your fault.
shogun36
Post these two fool’s faces, names and places of employment, online.
Fighto!
The parents should do serious jail time for this. Criminal child negligence to leave a toddler alone - and clearly able to access and climb onto the balcony.
Rest in Peace to the poor little boy.
letsberealistic
I find it hard to believe a 2-year-old boy could climb over a high-rise handrail.
I usually get downvoted for this, but I think all these 'falls' are suspicious and should be investigated.