2-year-old boy falls to his death from 25th floor of apartment building in Chiba

A two-year-old boy fell to his death from the 25th floor of an apartment building in Chiba city on Wednesday.

According to police, a resident of a neighboring building called 119 at around 2:15 p.m. and said a boy was lying on the roof covering the entrance to the 48-story building in Mihama Ward, Kyodo News reported.

The boy was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police said the boy’s parents were out at the time and he was home alone. They found a camping chair on the balcony and believe the boy climbed up onto the chair and then fell over the railing.

