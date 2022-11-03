Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

2-year-old boy falls to his death from 25th floor of apartment building in Chiba

6 Comments
CHIBA

A two-year-old boy fell to his death from the 25th floor of an apartment building in Chiba city on Wednesday.

According to police, a resident of a neighboring building called 119 at around 2:15 p.m. and said a boy was lying on the roof covering the entrance to the 48-story building in Mihama Ward, Kyodo News reported.

The boy was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police said the boy’s parents were out at the time and he was home alone. They found a camping chair on the balcony and believe the boy climbed up onto the chair and then fell over the railing.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

6 Comments
Login to comment

2 years old? Home alone? 25th floor? Chair on balcony?

Right....nothing could possibly go wrong. Hopefully the "parents" will be prevented from ever breeding again.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Jeezus christ. What is wrong with people. Sickening. Is there a target painted on those entrance covers or something.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

My first thought: Lack of family values and responsibility. RIP young man. It wasn’t your fault.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Police said the boy’s parents were out at the time and he was home alone.

Post these two fool’s faces, names and places of employment, online.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The parents should do serious jail time for this. Criminal child negligence to leave a toddler alone - and clearly able to access and climb onto the balcony.

Rest in Peace to the poor little boy.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

I find it hard to believe a 2-year-old boy could climb over a high-rise handrail.

I usually get downvoted for this, but I think all these 'falls' are suspicious and should be investigated.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

5 New Spots to Eat and Drink in Tokyo: Neo-Yokocho in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Kid-Friendly Ghosts for Halloween Activities in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Awaji Yumebutai

GaijinPot Travel

Tokyo

5 New Places to See in Tokyo on Your Next Trip to Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Kaki: The Miracle Japanese Persimmon

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Oct. 31 – Nov. 6

Savvy Tokyo

Awaji Hanasajiki

GaijinPot Travel

Bringing Up Bilingual Babies

Savvy Tokyo

5 Japanese Fragrances for Autumn/Winter 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Ohama Beach

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Gift Giving in Japan: Sad, Happy, Overjoyed? Have a Towel

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

The Western Influences Behind Junji Ito’s Manga Work

GaijinPot Blog