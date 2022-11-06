2-year-old boy falls to his death from 4th-floor apartment

A two-year-old boy fell to his death from his family’s apartment in Toyonaka, Osaka Prefecture, on Saturday.

According to police, a passerby called police at around 9:50 a.m. and said a boy, bleeding from a head injury, was lying on the ground in front of a municipal apartment building. Kyodo News reported that the boy, Toma Shono, was taken to hospital where he died shortly after arrival.

Police said the boy lived with his parents in an apartment on the fourth floor. At the time of the incident, Toma was at home with his 37-year-old father who told police he had left Toma in his room and that he didn’t know his son was not there until he heard the siren of an ambulance arriving at the scene.

Police believe the child may have opened the window in his room and fallen out.

