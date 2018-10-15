2-year-old boy hit and killed by car driven by father

A two-year-old boy was hit and killed by a car driven by his father in Takasago, Hyogo Prefecture, on Sunday.
According to police, the incident occurred at around 9:30 a.m. Fuji TV reported that Kensuke Shinojima, 35, was moving his car forward from the var parking spot to take his wife and two children out for the day when he hit his eldest son Daigo.
The boy suffered extensive head injuries. He was taken to hospital where he died shortly after arrival.
Shinojima was quoted by police as saying that as he turned the wheel, he hit something and when he got out of his car, he saw that it was his son.© Japan Today
Tony G
For equality sake, this man should get his case dropped just like the 38 year old woman in the bicycle accident. It's only fair.
As most posters on that article suggested, 'living with the guilt is punishment enough' right?
Vince Black
Where was the mother? She should have had an eye on him the whole time
Laguna
So tragic. I shudder to consider how many times I put my own son in peril.
California has instituted a new rule that all cars require a rear-facing camera. Considering the low cost of the technology, that does not seem unreasonable - kinda like seatbelts in the 70s or child seats in the 80s.
Do the hustle
Pay attention! You can never be too cautious with kids around.