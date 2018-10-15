2-year-old boy hit and killed by car driven by father

A two-year-old boy was hit and killed by a car driven by his father in Takasago, Hyogo Prefecture, on Sunday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 9:30 a.m. Fuji TV reported that Kensuke Shinojima, 35, was moving his car forward from the var parking spot to take his wife and two children out for the day when he hit his eldest son Daigo.

The boy suffered extensive head injuries. He was taken to hospital where he died shortly after arrival.

Shinojima was quoted by police as saying that as he turned the wheel, he hit something and when he got out of his car, he saw that it was his son.

