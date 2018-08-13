Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

2-year-old boy missing after grandfather sends him home alone

3 Comments
YAMAGUCHI

About 150 police and firefighters in Yamaguchi Prefecture resumed their search on Oshima island Monday for a two-year-old boy who went missing after his grandfather sent him home alone from a beach excursion on Sunday.

According to police, the child, Yoshiki Fujimoto, who turned two on Monday, lives in Hofu, Yamaguchi Prefecture. He was visiting his great-grandparents' home with his extended family for the weekend, Fuji TV reported. On Sunday at around 10:30 a.m., he went with his 3-year-old brother and his 66-year-old grandfather to play at some sand dunes 400 meters away.

However, the grandfather told police that Yoshiki started complaining about the heat, so he told him to go back home alone while he continued on to the sand dunes with Yoshiki’s brother.

When Yoshiki failed to return home, which was about 100 meters away, his parents looked for him and then contacted police at around 11:30 a.m.

When last seen, Yoshiki was wearing a long-sleeved red and white shirt, green shorts and green sandals. He is 86 cms tall

The island, which is a national park, is connected to Honshu by a bridge.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Getting Started in Japanese Real Estate: Single Unit Investment for Beginners

Sept 1st (Sat), Higashi Azabu, Tokyo. Private Consultations, Including Mortgage Simulation

Real Estate Japan Inc

Click Here

3 Comments
Login to comment

Oh dear. Heat, sand dunes and water... May he be found safe and sound.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

This is the story I mentioned elsewhere. Almost 5pm and he's not been found yet. I'll be driving over to the island tomorrow. I really hope he is found by then.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

66 is too young to explain away such irresponsibility to dementia.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

Understanding the Japan Pension System, Pt. 1: What Is It and How Does It Work?

GaijinPot Blog

LGBT

Aisotope Lounge

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Aug 4-5

Savvy Tokyo

Food and Drink

Asahi Soft Drinks Factory Tour

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Food

5 Cold Ramen Dishes for the Sweltering Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Fashion

This Is What To Expect At ‘The World Of Anna Sui Exhibition’ In Roppongi

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines

Heian Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon