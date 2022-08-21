2-year-old boy missing in Toyama Prefecture

A two-year-old boy is missing after he wandered out of his home in Takaoka, Toyama Prefecture, on Saturday night.

According to police, Reion Takashima went outside at around 6:45 p.m. Local media quoted his mother as saying she took her eyes off him just for a few minutes while she was drying her 4-year-old daughter’s hair, and he was gone. After searching the house, she called 110.

Police and firefighters searched the area around the house last night and began a full-scale search at 5 a.m. Sunday. Takaoka experienced heavy rainfall on Saturday night and early Sunday.

Reion was still missing as of 3 p.m.

He is about 80 cms tall, has cropped hair and was wearing shorts and a sea blue colored pajama top when last seen at home.

