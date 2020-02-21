Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

2-year-old boy survives fall from 7th floor apartment

HIMEJI, Hyogo

A two-year-old boy survived a fall from the seventh floor of an apartment building in Himeji City, Hyogo Prefecture, on Thursday.

Police said a male resident of a 13-story condo in the Tsukuda-cho district called 110 at around 10:45 a.m., reporting that a child had fallen from the building.

According to police reports, a witness noticed a wailing boy hanging on to the balcony railing of a 7th-floor apartment, Sankei Shimbun reported. The child then fell onto the plastic roof of a bicycle parking space, then bounced off it before hitting the ground.

Police said the boy was taken to the hospital to be treated for a suspected fracture in the hip and left thigh.

Police said there is a 70-com-high air conditioning unit on the balcony of the apartment and believe the boy climbed up on that and somehow went over the railing.

Police said the boy’s parents were inside watching TV at the time and said they didn’t hear anything.

