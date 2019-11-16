2-year-old girl dies after being hit by car driven by mother

A two-year-old girl died after she was hit by a car being driven by her mother in Chigasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Saturday, police said Sunday.
According to police, the incident occurred in a parking lot near the home of Taeko Nakai and her family at around 5:15 p.m. The child, Rei Nakai, sustained extensive injuries and was taken to hospital where she died about 90 minutes after arrival, Fuji TV reported.
Police said Taeko’s mother had come to visit for the day. Just before the accident, Taeko ahead went to her car, parked about 40 meters from the house, to drive her mother home. Her mother followed with Rei and her brothers, aged 5 and 8. Somehow Rei ran in front of the car as Taeko was moving forward and was hit.
Police said there are no lights in the parking lot.© Japan Today
John Beara
I never understand how on earth this can happen... again someone who got their driver licence from a pocket surprise or lottery game.
Reiko Obake
Dude. There were no lights in the parking lot and she ran in front of the car. It was an accident, not somebody not paying attention.
John Beara
5:15pm. I don't think it's dark yet. Any way.. lack of attention, that's it.
I drive for more than 20 years now and have manage to avoid so many accidents, because i'm aware of what's going on around me, childs, dogs, bikes, etc
Norman Goodman
That comment sends up a red flag about your knowledge and therefore, your judgement. Even Chigasaki has trees and mountainous areas. It might not be dark at 5:15 but it can be plenty dim like dusk...in fact it may have been depending on area. And dusk and dawn are when most accidents happen because all colors fade to gray, which give you the impression you can see, but everything is blurred together, meaning you can't see as well as you think you can.
There were other people and kids there too, likely causing a distraction. And while the article says the car was moving forward that does not mean it wasn't going backward just before that point. The girl may have gone in front of the car just as the mother stopped moving backward and was looking backward as well she should, THEN she moved forward. Note the article does not say if her fatal injuries were caused by being crushed under the tire, rammed with the car at speed, or smacking the pavement after being hit.
If I find automatic fault its with the grandma who should have had the two and five year old secured with her two hands, having the 8 year old carry any baggage.