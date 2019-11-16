2-year-old girl dies after being hit by car driven by mother

A two-year-old girl died after she was hit by a car being driven by her mother in Chigasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Saturday, police said Sunday.

According to police, the incident occurred in a parking lot near the home of Taeko Nakai and her family at around 5:15 p.m. The child, Rei Nakai, sustained extensive injuries and was taken to hospital where she died about 90 minutes after arrival, Fuji TV reported.

Police said Taeko’s mother had come to visit for the day. Just before the accident, Taeko ahead went to her car, parked about 40 meters from the house, to drive her mother home. Her mother followed with Rei and her brothers, aged 5 and 8. Somehow Rei ran in front of the car as Taeko was moving forward and was hit.

Police said there are no lights in the parking lot.

