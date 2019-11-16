Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

2-year-old girl dies after being hit by car driven by mother

4 Comments

A two-year-old girl died after she was hit by a car being driven by her mother in Chigasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Saturday, police said Sunday.

According to police, the incident occurred in a parking lot near the home of Taeko Nakai and her family at around 5:15 p.m. The child, Rei Nakai, sustained extensive injuries and was taken to hospital where she died about 90 minutes after arrival, Fuji TV reported.

Police said Taeko’s mother had come to visit for the day. Just before the accident, Taeko ahead went to her car, parked about 40 meters from the house, to drive her mother home. Her mother followed with Rei and her brothers, aged 5 and 8. Somehow Rei ran in front of the car as Taeko was moving forward and was hit.

Police said there are no lights in the parking lot.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

4 Comments
Login to comment

I never understand how on earth this can happen... again someone who got their driver licence from a pocket surprise or lottery game.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Dude. There were no lights in the parking lot and she ran in front of the car. It was an accident, not somebody not paying attention.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

5:15pm. I don't think it's dark yet. Any way.. lack of attention, that's it.

I drive for more than 20 years now and have manage to avoid so many accidents, because i'm aware of what's going on around me, childs, dogs, bikes, etc

1 ( +1 / -0 )

5:15pm. I don't think it's dark yet.

That comment sends up a red flag about your knowledge and therefore, your judgement. Even Chigasaki has trees and mountainous areas. It might not be dark at 5:15 but it can be plenty dim like dusk...in fact it may have been depending on area. And dusk and dawn are when most accidents happen because all colors fade to gray, which give you the impression you can see, but everything is blurred together, meaning you can't see as well as you think you can.

There were other people and kids there too, likely causing a distraction. And while the article says the car was moving forward that does not mean it wasn't going backward just before that point. The girl may have gone in front of the car just as the mother stopped moving backward and was looking backward as well she should, THEN she moved forward. Note the article does not say if her fatal injuries were caused by being crushed under the tire, rammed with the car at speed, or smacking the pavement after being hit.

If I find automatic fault its with the grandma who should have had the two and five year old secured with her two hands, having the 8 year old carry any baggage.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Lifestyle

5 Hiking Spots Around Tokyo To Catch Stunning Views Of Fall Foliage

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 39, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Hiking

Yatsugatake Mountains

GaijinPot Travel

Japan’s Toxic Drinking Culture No One Talks About

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Visiting Yokohama? This Online Map Will Help You Explore the Best of the City’s Food Culture

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Tweet of the Week #49: Bar Owner Invents New Way to Drink Bubble Tea

GaijinPot Blog

Education

Tokyo Coding Club: The Tech School That Inspires Students To Create The Future

Savvy Tokyo