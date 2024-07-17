 Japan Today
2-year-old girl dies after being hit by mother's truck in Fukushima Prefecture

FUKUSHIMA

A two-year-old girl died after she was hit by a small truck driven by her mother in the parking lot of their house in Otama, Fukushima Prefecture, at around 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The mother and her daughter had gone out together and returned home, local media reported. After that, the mother left the girl at home and was about to go out alone again when the accident occurred.

According to police, the woman said that she had just tried to move her vehicle forward when she felt a bump. Police quoted her as saying, “I thought I had run over something. I got out to check and found that it was my child, so I immediately called 119.” The child was taken to hospital by helicopter but died shortly after arrival.

Police said the mother may face a charge of negligent driving resulting in death.

