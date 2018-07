A 2-year-old girl died on Saturday after she was hit by a car driven by her father in Ichikawa, Chiba Prefecture.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 3:30 p.m. Teppei Nakamura was driving out of his garage when he hit his daughter Miyo, Fuji TV reported. The girl was taken to hospital where she died shortly after arrival.

Nakamura was quoted by police as saying he didn’t see his daughter in front of the garage.

