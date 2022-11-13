2-year-old girl dies after being left inside car for 9 hours

A 2-year-old girl died Saturday, possibly from heatstroke, after being left inside a car for most of the day when her father mistakenly thought he had dropped her off at a nursery school in Osaka Prefecture, according to police.
Seira Fuchigami's father, 33, told police that he left his home at around 8 a.m. with three of his children to drop them off. When he drove back to the school located in the city of Kishiwada after 5 p.m., staff told him that Seira had never arrived, leading him to search his vehicle where he found her limp and unconscious, according to police.
The girl was taken to hospital but died about 90 minutes later. The father dropped off both his oldest and youngest daughters at a separate nursery school and returned home with Seira inside the car, the police said. He locked the car with its windows shut.
The mercury rose to 24.1 C in the nearby city of Sakai on Saturday, according to the weather agency.© KYODO
ジョージ
It seems like his mind was elsewhere yesterday. He never once noticed his daughter was still in the car? Incredible.
kurisupisu
It is all too easy to forget possessions when tired and rushing to work but your own child?
it is a sad occurrence.
lunatic
Father was only 33, it's definitly not alzheimer's disease.
What was he thinking about?!
Confusius
Well, that sounds like the staff noticed that the kid was missing. But unfortunately no word on whether they tried to contact the father or not.
What I find rather baffling is that the father did not only not realize that the kid was still in the car when he returned home, no, he did not even notice her inside the car when he got into the car to pick her up.
Meiyouwenti
“Father was only 33, it's definitly not alzheimer's disease.”
There’s such a thing as early onset dementia.
wallace
I find his story impossible to accept.
ジョージ
Assuming there was no malicious intent, whatever the reason for this lapse, he's going to have to live with it for the rest of his life. Can't imagine how he can face his family and explain to his surviving daughters why their sister isn't around anymore.