2-year-old girl dies after her neck gets stuck in car window

A two-year-old girl died after her neck got stuck in a car window while she was seated in the back seat, in Tokyo on Tuesday.

The incident occurred just before 11 a.m. in Nerima Ward, NHK reported. The girl’s mother called 119 and said her daughter’s neck was stuck in the car window and she couldn’t release it.

Police said the girl was in a child seat. Her mother told police she heard her daughter cry out and when she turned to check on her, she saw her neck stuck in the window. The girl had apparently pressed the window control button.

Although the child was eventually released from the window, she was unconscious and taken to a hospital, but died later in the day.

