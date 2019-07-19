2-year-old girl falls to her death from 15th-floor window in Osaka

A two-year-old girl fell to her death from the 15th floor of an apartment in Osaka on Thursday night.

According to police, the incident occurred just after 8 p.m. in Suminoe Ward. Police said the girl’s bed was next to the window and believe she somehow opened the window and tumbled out. She was identified as Ayano Kajita.

Her 39-year-old mother called 119 and said her daughter had fallen out of the window. Ayano was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police quoted her mother as saying that after she put Ayano, as well as her five-year-old son to bed, she went back to the kitchen.

Ayano’s father was out at the time.

