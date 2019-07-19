2-year-old girl falls to her death from 15th-floor window in Osaka

A two-year-old girl fell to her death from the 15th floor of an apartment in Osaka on Thursday night.
According to police, the incident occurred just after 8 p.m. in Suminoe Ward. Police said the girl’s bed was next to the window and believe she somehow opened the window and tumbled out. She was identified as Ayano Kajita.
Her 39-year-old mother called 119 and said her daughter had fallen out of the window. Ayano was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Police quoted her mother as saying that after she put Ayano, as well as her five-year-old son to bed, she went back to the kitchen.
Ayano’s father was out at the time.© Japan Today
2 Comments
Login to comment
Wesley
Rest In Peace, little one. This breaks my heart.
Vince Black
Easily preventable, lock the window. A two year old in a room unsupervised and an unlocked window in easy reach of her bed?
Negligence plain and simple. Unbelievable
Disillusioned
There's nothing in the article to say the window was not locked. Two year old kids are very clever and can unlock most childproof locks. Multi-story buildings and kids beds under windows that open are a disaster waiting to happen. If it was my kid, the bed would not have been under the window and the window would have been screwed shut.