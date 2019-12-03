Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

2-year-old girl falls to her death from 6th floor of condo

KANAGAWA

A two-year-old girl died after she apparently fell to her death from the sixth floor of the apartment building where she lived in Hiratsuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Monday.

According to police, a passerby saw the girl, Yoshino Tomozoe, lying on the ground in front of the seven-story building at around 8 a.m. and called 110, Fuji TV reported. The child was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police said that Yoshino was alone in the apartment at the time. Her mother had taken her sister to kindergarten and her father had left for work. She fell from the staircase outside her family’s apartment.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
2 Comments

Absolutely irresponsible 'parents' this time.

How on Earth. RIP little girl.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

A two year old left at home alone and she fell to her death? That is child abuse resulting in death. Why has the mother not been arrested?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Tragic.

Its true though, no matter how busy you are you absolutely cannot leave a two year old home alone like that. Ever. This is just common sense, though I am speaking coincidentally as the father of a two year old girl.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Tragic story. Those poor parents. The mom made a mistake she'll pay for for the rest of her life.

Let the condemnation of this evil woman who clearly deserves the death penalty begin. This is the Age of Outrage, and We. Are. Outraged.

0 ( +0 / -0 )



Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

