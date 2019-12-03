2-year-old girl falls to her death from 6th floor of condo

A two-year-old girl died after she apparently fell to her death from the sixth floor of the apartment building where she lived in Hiratsuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Monday.

According to police, a passerby saw the girl, Yoshino Tomozoe, lying on the ground in front of the seven-story building at around 8 a.m. and called 110, Fuji TV reported. The child was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police said that Yoshino was alone in the apartment at the time. Her mother had taken her sister to kindergarten and her father had left for work. She fell from the staircase outside her family’s apartment.

