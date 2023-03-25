2-year-old twins fall to their death from 7th floor apartment

Police officers enter an apartment building in Nagoya on Saturday. Twin two-year-old brothers were found in an adjacent parking lot after apparently falling from the building on Friday.

Twin brothers, aged two, apparently fell to their deaths from a 7th floor apartment in Nagoya on Friday.

Police said they received a call at around 4 p.m. from a passerby who said one child was lying on the ground and then another boy came falling in the car parking lot beside the apartment building in Naka Ward, Kyodo News reported. The children, Toya and Yuya Mabe, were rushed to hospital where one child died at 5 p.m. and the other at 6 p.m.

Police believe the two children somehow fell out of a window in their apartment.

On Saturday police questioned both parents who were home at the time of the incident. Police quoted the mother as saying she took her eyes off the children for a few minutes and when she looked again, they were gone.

© Japan Today