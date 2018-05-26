Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

2 young brothers hit by train in Ishikawa; one dead, one in coma

2 Comments
ISHIKAWA

A 5-year-old boy was killed and his 7-year-old brother is in a coma after they were hit by an express train on the JR Hokuriku Line in Komatsu, Ishikawa Prefecture, on Friday night.

According to police, the boys were seen lying between the two sets of tracks near JR Awazu Station at around 6:50 p.m. by the driver of a local train bound for Kanazawa Station, Fuji TV reported. The driver called 110.

Police said the boys were two brothers, Akira Yamamoto, 7, and his brother Yuta, 5, who lived nearby. They were taken to hospital where Yuta was pronounced dead. Akira remained in a coma on Saturday.

Police said they had been hit by the Kanazawa-bound Thunderbird Express about 40 minutes earlier. Footage taken by a camera mounted on the front of the train showed two boys crouching on the tracks a few meters from the platform at Awazu Station right before impact. Footage from the camera on the back of the train showed the two boys lying by the tracks after the train hit them.

There is no platform surveillance camera on the platform at Awazu Station and police are trying to determine how the boys got onto the tracks.

Police believe they might have been playing in the area and ran onto the tracks and were unaware of the approaching express train.

Very sad and tragic but why were they outdoors, 7 and 5 years old, playing? Unsupervised? There's an unmanned crossing at Awazu Station. If its the fault of the crossing it time to change the design of those into more like gates which you can't get underneath.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Where were their parents or caregivers?! They are to blame

This is negligence. Completely avoidable

0 ( +0 / -0 )

