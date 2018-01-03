2 young brothers killed in apartment fire

Two brothers, aged 6 and 8, died in a fire that broke out in their apartment in Nagasaki City on Wednesday.

According to police, the fire was reported at a three-story apartment building just past 9:30 p.m., Fuji TV reported. The caller claimed that a building was not only on fire, but also children were trapped in one of the apartments.

Police and firefighters said the fire occurred in the third-floor apartment of Saki Miyamoto, 31, an office worker. The fire was extinguished after about an hour.

Miyamoto’s eldest son Yuto, 8, and her second son Keito, 6, were unconscious when found. They were taken to hospital where their deaths were confoirmed due to smoke asphyxiation.

Miyamoto lived in the apartment alone with her two sons. At the time of the fire, her children were taking a bath. Police believe an electric heater in the toilet beside the bathroom was the cause of the fire.

Miyamoto managed to get out of the apartment and call for help.

