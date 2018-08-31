Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A collapsed suspension bridge is seen after the Mogamioguni River in Mogami, Yamagata Prefecture, flooded following heavy rain on Friday. Photo: KYODO
national

Over 20,000 ordered to evacuate as rain lashes central, northeastern Japan

0 Comments
KANAZAWA

More than 20,000 people were ordered to evacuate Friday as heavy rain caused flooding in part of central and northeastern Japan.

The weather agency warned of landslides and flooding in other areas as the front bringing heavy rain is expected to travel southward to eastern and western regions through Saturday.

An evacuation order was issued for 7,965 people in the city of Nanao in Ishikawa Prefecture, central Japan, as the Kumaki River overflowed. The town of Hodatsushimizu in the prefecture also ordered 13,337 residents to evacuate.

In the northeastern prefecture of Yamagata, a landslide blocked a road in the village of Tozawa, temporarily trapping five people. The Mogamioguni River in the same prefecture also flooded and a suspension bridge over it collapsed.

The torrential rain also disrupted railway operations. Shinkansen bullet train services between Yamagata and Shinjo stations, and Thunderbird and Shirasagi limited express trains to and from Kanazawa Station in Ishikawa Prefecture were suspended, according to the operators.

On Friday morning, 77 millimeters of rain was recorded in an hour in the city of Wajima in Ishikawa and 56 mm in the town of Kaneyama in Yamagata, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

With the rainy front extended from the Sea of Japan to the northern Tohoku region, damp and warm air flowed over the country, creating unstable atmospheric conditions, the weather agency said.

In the 24-hour period through Saturday morning, up to 180 mm of rain is expected in the northeastern and central regions, and up to 120 mm in western Japan.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Year to Go – don’t miss out!

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages are selling out fast, secure your place now.

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Free Laser Hair Removal

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Lifestyle

Onsen While On Your Period: Cultural Taboo Or Well-Prepared OK Experience?

Savvy Tokyo

Local Search Tips for Planning a Trip in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Nature

Togakushi Village

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

50% OFF of Botox Injections

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sept 1-2

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez IKSPIARI

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

Temples

Kongobu-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Careers

Bringing Businesses To Life Through The Lens With Photographer Tia Haygood

Savvy Tokyo

5 Unnecessary Things Tourists Do When Traveling in Japan

GaijinPot Blog