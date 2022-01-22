Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

20,830 suicides reported in Japan in 2021

0 Comments
TOKYO

The number of people who committed suicide in Japan in 2021 was 20,830, the health and welfare ministry said Friday. The figure was 251 fewer than in 2020.

However, it was 661 higher than 2019, the year before the coronavirus spread.

The rate, by number of suicides per population of 100,000, was 16.5,

Of the total, 13,815 were males, an increase of 240 over 2021, while 7,015 were females, 92 more than in 2020.

Health ministry officials attributed the rise in suicides to effects of the prolonged coronavirus which has caused many people to lose their jobs or suffer a drop in income.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

Help in the fight against COVID-19!

Earn ¥317,000 with a free health checkup as a Clinical Study Participant in Tokyo

Join Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

10 Nuanced Japanese Expressions for Advanced Learners

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Dealing with Mandatory Hotel Quarantine for Foreign Residents Returning to Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Six Kid-Friendly Places to Escape the Elements

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Unique Japanese Goods to Warm You Up This Winter

Savvy Tokyo

8 Deadly Animals Living in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Crazy Japanese Kaiju Movies You Must Watch

GaijinPot Blog

health

Recipe: Carrot, Ginger & Miso Soup

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 17-23

Savvy Tokyo

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Chuo-Sobu Line

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: ‘Why Hostess Clubs?’

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #163: Celebrating Coming of Age Day in Style

GaijinPot Blog