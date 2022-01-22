20,830 suicides reported in Japan in 2021

The number of people who committed suicide in Japan in 2021 was 20,830, the health and welfare ministry said Friday. The figure was 251 fewer than in 2020.

However, it was 661 higher than 2019, the year before the coronavirus spread.

The rate, by number of suicides per population of 100,000, was 16.5,

Of the total, 13,815 were males, an increase of 240 over 2021, while 7,015 were females, 92 more than in 2020.

Health ministry officials attributed the rise in suicides to effects of the prolonged coronavirus which has caused many people to lose their jobs or suffer a drop in income.

© Japan Today