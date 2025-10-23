 Japan Today
national

20 first-grade children, 2 teachers stung by hornets at school

TOKYO

Twenty first-grade children and two teachers were stung by hornets on the grounds of an elementary school in Ome City, Tokyo, on Thursday.

The incident occurred at around 9:30 a.m. near a farm on the grounds of Imai Elementary School, TV Asahi reported. According to the board of education, two classes of first-graders were picking up fallen leaves during a life studies class when they were stung. The hornets’ nest was found in the soil of the farm.

All 22 were taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

