8,206,502 calls made to 110 last Jan-Nov; 19.4% not necessary, says NPA

Nearly 20% of calls to the police emergency number from January through November last year were non-urgent, such as routine inquiries, according to a recent survey by the National Police Agency.
Out of the 8,206,502 calls to the Japanese emergency number 110, excluding crank calls and silent ones, 19.4% required no urgent response, the police agency said.
Among these non-urgent calls, 765,960 were mundane inquiries about the location of nearby facilities such as gas stations operating around the clock, while 682,896 were other requests and complaints, such as those about cheating spouses.
The number of wrong calls including those resulting from dialing erroneous company extension numbers stood at 144,622.
An NPA official urged the public not to use the police emergency number for non-urgent matters, saying, "If less urgent calls come in at the same time as emergency ones, we could end up arriving at a site too late."
Of all the emergency calls received during the 11-month period, traffic-related ones such as accidents and illegal parking totaled 2,783,660, followed by those informing of crimes and suspicious persons at 1,176,241, and calls asking the police to take custody of drunks or people suffering from dementia at 462,007. Disaster-linked calls stood at 71,258.
Of the total, 72.6% -- or a record 5,958,662 calls -- were made from mobile phones or smartphones.
The Metropolitan Police Department in Tokyo received the highest number of emergency calls at 1,260,820, followed by the Osaka prefectural police at 726,582 and the Kanagawa prefectural police at 653,939.
AKB48 singer Yui Yokohama (above) is taking part in a campaign about the proper use of the 110 number. Wednesday was "110 Day" in Japan.© KYODO
Yubaru
Another case of not being willing to crack down on a serious issue.
Tommy Jones
To be fair, they did get 1/48th of AKB in on the attempt to reduce the stupidity . . .
Felix Löffler
It's quite hard to crack down on improper use of emergancy services. Using fines or harsher punishments for improper use might discourage people from calling 110 in an emergancy.
Also this is unfortunatly not just a japanese problem but also happens in quite a lot of other countries.
Joel Tucci
I wonder how many were by infants "using" their parents smartphone, mine has almost called several times now
garypen
Here's a crazy idea: Have a 3-digit non-emergency number for people to call.
Also, why do they have separate numbers for police and fire/ambulance in Japan? That's nuts.
Mirai Hayashi
To be honest, and I don't know if this is the correct way or if it will solve any issues, but they should start charging for emergency calls. And if was a real emergency the caller should be reimbursed. May seem over the top, but at lease it would make callers think twice when calling 110 to ask where the nearest gas station is.
AKB...(LOL) stupid on stupid crime.