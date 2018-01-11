8,206,502 calls made to 110 last Jan-Nov; 19.4% not necessary, says NPA

Nearly 20% of calls to the police emergency number from January through November last year were non-urgent, such as routine inquiries, according to a recent survey by the National Police Agency.

Out of the 8,206,502 calls to the Japanese emergency number 110, excluding crank calls and silent ones, 19.4% required no urgent response, the police agency said.

Among these non-urgent calls, 765,960 were mundane inquiries about the location of nearby facilities such as gas stations operating around the clock, while 682,896 were other requests and complaints, such as those about cheating spouses.

The number of wrong calls including those resulting from dialing erroneous company extension numbers stood at 144,622.

An NPA official urged the public not to use the police emergency number for non-urgent matters, saying, "If less urgent calls come in at the same time as emergency ones, we could end up arriving at a site too late."

Of all the emergency calls received during the 11-month period, traffic-related ones such as accidents and illegal parking totaled 2,783,660, followed by those informing of crimes and suspicious persons at 1,176,241, and calls asking the police to take custody of drunks or people suffering from dementia at 462,007. Disaster-linked calls stood at 71,258.

Of the total, 72.6% -- or a record 5,958,662 calls -- were made from mobile phones or smartphones.

The Metropolitan Police Department in Tokyo received the highest number of emergency calls at 1,260,820, followed by the Osaka prefectural police at 726,582 and the Kanagawa prefectural police at 653,939.

AKB48 singer Yui Yokohama (above) is taking part in a campaign about the proper use of the 110 number. Wednesday was "110 Day" in Japan.

