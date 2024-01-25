Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Noto Quake Relief
20 people, mostly foreign workers, injured in southwest Japan bus crash

FUKUOKA

A minibus crashed into a telephone pole in southwestern Japan on Thursday, injuring all 19 passengers, 18 foreign nationals and one Japanese, and the driver, police and firefighters said.

The 13 women and seven men were taken to hospital following the accident at around 6:30 a.m. in Kasuya, Fukuoka Prefecture, and did not have life-threatening injuries, they said.

The driver, a man in his 60s, said he had dozed off at the wheel and suddenly swerved the bus to avoid another vehicle, the police said, adding they were investigating whether the accident was a case of negligent driving causing injury, a road traffic law violation.

The minibus, with 16 Nepali, two Filipino workers as well as one Japanese worker, was on its way to a food processing plant when it crashed on a straight road around two kilometers northeast of Fukuoka Airport.

