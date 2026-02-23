20 trapped in Tokyo Skytree elevator for 5 hours

Twenty people were trapped inside an elevator at Tokyo Skytree tower from Sunday night for about five hours, the operator said, adding that the facility will be closed for Monday for safety checks.
Two elevators running between the entrance on the fourth floor and the 350-meter height observation deck on Japan's tallest broadcasting tower, a popular tourist spot, came to a stop at around 8:15 p.m. Sunday, leaving the 20 customers inside one of them stranded. No one was injured.
The other elevator in the tower in the capital's Sumida Ward was not carrying any customers.
About 1,200 people were also left at the observation deck, but they descended after elevators subsequently resumed operation.
The operator of the tower said it will use Monday to fully check the elevators.© KYODO
10 Comments
nandakandamanda
Can you hold yourself for five hours? I suspect some people couldn't.
carp_boya
Imagine, before getting on, thinking “I need to go, but I can wait until we get to the top.” And then having to wait 5 hours. That must’ve been so uncomfortable for everyone.
spinningplates
I don't mean to be overtly critical; everyone is safe...that's the main thing.
BUT 5 hours!? There is no emergency access to the lifts? There is no contingency plan in place in case of failure?? What is the plan if there is a fire up there???
carp_boya
If it stopped at 8:15 pm, then that means they were stuck until 1:15 am. I’d like to know what everyone did after that, with no public transit running and probably most of the people not living/staying near SkyTree.
Pukey2
As if being ripped off wasn't enough.
diagonalslip
I'd find being in a crowd of 1200 uncomfortable under any circumstances.... but on an observation deck 350metres UP????
does "left" mean 'trapped'? could they descend via stairways? did anyone do so? as usual with JT 'news' reports, more questions than answers....
Ego Sum Lux Mundi
Personally, as a sufferer of claustrophobia, this is one of my personal nightmares.
iron man
does "left" mean 'trapped'? could they descend via stairways? did anyone do so? as usual with JT 'news' reports, more questions than answers....
building fire regs demand MOE (method of escape) stairways with safety levels (every 15 fl typical intl) uwat 350m.h on fire escapes step riser~200-210mm. that would get their lags well ripped.
GuruMick
If you were the only foreigner trapped with the others.....they would want to practice their english with you.
Nightmare upon nightmare.
I got stuck once....thankfully alone....couple of hours....meditated and escaped through the roof with firemans assistance.
Took the day off work
shogun36
Are there no emergency staircases up and down the tower?
Someone done F'd up.