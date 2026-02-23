 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo Skytree Image: File photo
national

20 trapped in Tokyo Skytree elevator for 5 hours

10 Comments
TOKYO

Twenty people were trapped inside an elevator at Tokyo Skytree tower from Sunday night for about five hours, the operator said, adding that the facility will be closed for Monday for safety checks.

Two elevators running between the entrance on the fourth floor and the 350-meter height observation deck on Japan's tallest broadcasting tower, a popular tourist spot, came to a stop at around 8:15 p.m. Sunday, leaving the 20 customers inside one of them stranded. No one was injured.

The other elevator in the tower in the capital's Sumida Ward was not carrying any customers.

About 1,200 people were also left at the observation deck, but they descended after elevators subsequently resumed operation.

The operator of the tower said it will use Monday to fully check the elevators.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Award-winning mattress from Germany, designed for better sleep

Experience advanced hybrid design combining spring support and foam layers for deep rest, suited to Japan’s climate. Now on New Life Sale up to 50% off—plus an extra 10% with code TODAY10.

View More

10 Comments
Login to comment

Can you hold yourself for five hours? I suspect some people couldn't.

8 ( +8 / -0 )

Can you hold yourself for five hours? I suspect some people couldn't.

Imagine, before getting on, thinking “I need to go, but I can wait until we get to the top.” And then having to wait 5 hours. That must’ve been so uncomfortable for everyone.

6 ( +6 / -0 )

I don't mean to be overtly critical; everyone is safe...that's the main thing.

BUT 5 hours!? There is no emergency access to the lifts? There is no contingency plan in place in case of failure?? What is the plan if there is a fire up there???

4 ( +4 / -0 )

If it stopped at 8:15 pm, then that means they were stuck until 1:15 am. I’d like to know what everyone did after that, with no public transit running and probably most of the people not living/staying near SkyTree.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

As if being ripped off wasn't enough.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

About 1,200 people were also left at the observation deck

I'd find being in a crowd of 1200 uncomfortable under any circumstances.... but on an observation deck 350metres UP????

does "left" mean 'trapped'? could they descend via stairways? did anyone do so? as usual with JT 'news' reports, more questions than answers....

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Personally, as a sufferer of claustrophobia, this is one of my personal nightmares.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

does "left" mean 'trapped'? could they descend via stairways? did anyone do so? as usual with JT 'news' reports, more questions than answers....

building fire regs demand MOE (method of escape) stairways with safety levels (every 15 fl typical intl) uwat 350m.h on fire escapes step riser~200-210mm. that would get their lags well ripped.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

If you were the only foreigner trapped with the others.....they would want to practice their english with you.

Nightmare upon nightmare.

I got stuck once....thankfully alone....couple of hours....meditated and escaped through the roof with firemans assistance.

Took the day off work

2 ( +2 / -0 )

About 1,200 people were also left at the observation deck, but they descended after elevators subsequently resumed operation.

Are there no emergency staircases up and down the tower?

Someone done F'd up.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What the Year of the Fire Horse Means for Your Chinese Zodiac Sign

Savvy Tokyo

The Japanese Office Going Viral Thanks to Misstranslation

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over the Finish Line: 2026 Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Immersive Experience: Anemoia Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Ibaraki

GaijinPot Travel

Luxury Japanese Skincare: What’s Worth the Price Tag?

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Yokote Kamakura Snow Festival: One of Japan’s Most Magical Winter Events

GaijinPot Blog

5 Popular Souvenirs in Kumamoto

GaijinPot Travel

What Happens When You Reach Retirement in Japan—Sanseito Would Prefer You Leave

GaijinPot Blog

Must-know Women in Japanese Politics

Savvy Tokyo

My Experience with Ramadan in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For February 2026

Savvy Tokyo