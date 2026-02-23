20 trapped in Tokyo Skytree elevator for 5 hours

Twenty people were trapped inside an elevator at Tokyo Skytree tower from Sunday night for about five hours, the operator said, adding that the facility will be closed for Monday for safety checks.

Two elevators running between the entrance on the fourth floor and the 350-meter height observation deck on Japan's tallest broadcasting tower, a popular tourist spot, came to a stop at around 8:15 p.m. Sunday, leaving the 20 customers inside one of them stranded. No one was injured.

The other elevator in the tower in the capital's Sumida Ward was not carrying any customers.

About 1,200 people were also left at the observation deck, but they descended after elevators subsequently resumed operation.

The operator of the tower said it will use Monday to fully check the elevators.

