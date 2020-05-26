20-year-old student drowns in river

The body of a 20-year-old man was found Monday morning in the Arakawa River in the town of Nagatoro, Saitama Prefecture.

Police said Kotaro Hara, a vocational school student from Okegawa City in Saitama Prefecture, had been swept away by a strong current on Sunday, Fuji TV reported. According to police reports, Hara was visiting the river with six friends on Sunday afternoon. At around 7:10 p.m., he was attempting to get his sandals that had been washed away when he got into difficulties and was swept away.

His body was recovered from the riverbed roughly 60 meters downstream.

