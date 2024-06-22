200 mil tons of rare metal rocks found in seabed off Japan island

Over 200 million tons of manganese nodules, seabed mineral concretions rich in rare metals, have been found densely packed in the deep sea off the coast of Japan's easternmost island within its exclusive economic zone, a Japanese survey team said.
The team involving the Nippon Foundation and the University of Tokyo plans to begin trial mining of the nodules found off Minamitori Island, which also contain significant quantities of cobalt and nickel, from 2025 with the aim of commercialization.
"These resources are crucial for economic security. We aim to lift 3 million tons annually, proceeding with development while minimizing the impact on the marine environment," Yasuhiro Kato, a professor specializing in resource geology at the university, said at a press conference.
A survey of over 100 seabed sites by the team conducted between April and June this year, using a remotely operated vehicle at a depth of 5,200 to 5,700 meters, confirmed the highly dense field of around 230 million tons of manganese nodules over an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers.
Manganese nodules, which contain rare metals such as cobalt and nickel, typically range from 5 to several tens of centimeters in diameter and are believed to have formed over millions of years as metals transported in the ocean attach themselves to nuclei such as fish bones on the seabed.
Based on an analysis of samples collected, the team estimates the deposit contains around 610,000 tons of cobalt, enough to support Japan's consumption for approximately 75 years, and around 740,000 tons of nickel, equivalent to around 11 years of domestic consumption.
The team plans to trial using overseas mining vessels to lift several thousand tons of nodules daily from 2025 and to establish a framework for commercialization in collaboration with the private sector.
The manganese nodule concentrations were first discovered during a 2016 survey of the same area conducted by a team that included members from the university and the Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology.
The latest survey also found multiple manganese nodules formed around teeth belonging to the megalodon, a prehistoric shark that was the largest to have ever lived.
Minamitori Island, located around 1,800 km from Tokyo, has no civilian population, with its only inhabitants being Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force members and government personnel.
There are high expectations that various valuable rare earth minerals, including those essential for high-tech products, can be found on the seabed within the 430,000-sq km exclusive economic zone surrounding the island.© KYODO
7 Comments
Login to comment
PTownsend
Good news, as a person who has a prosthesis made in part of cobalt, I hope Japan can maintain control of this area before China claims mythical rights to that part of the sea and tries to take everything found there.
TaiwanIsNotChina
This will be the new great race. Hopefully our governments are ready.
Antiquesaving
Don't panic.
Look it up on a map!
East of Guam one third of the way between Honshu and Hawaii in the Pacific ocean west of Wake island and east of The Mariana Islands.
Close to dead centre of a diamond (like on a deck of cards) in the Pacific of Japan Hawaii, Wake island, and the Mariana Islands.
Prime USA military/navy territory!
No Chinese claims ever made and it would be risky even for China to try something!
sakurasuki
Good luck in bringing those to surface, is it economically feasible?
Don't ever think about environmental impact but since when Japan really care about environment?
https://indepthmag.com/environmental-apocalypse-deep-sea-mining/
ebisen
What Japan islands? That was China's, since over 6000 years ago!
Antiquesaving
Apparently it is already being done.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Deep_sea_mining#:~:text=Deep%20sea%20mining%20is%20the,a%20polymetallic%20nodule%20mining%20operation.
sakurasuki
That's right, people who scream about China threat haven't look at map yet.
https://www.greencarcongress.com/2022/12/20221227-nikkei.html
John
John Oliver did a piece on this a couple of weeks ago. Apparently there’s another patch in the South Pacific. It is being done but it’s not harmlessly picking up the rocks so much as hoovering up the top 10-20 cm of sea bed and spitting out the mud creating a sediment cloud.
I am not necessarily against it given the known impacts of rare Earth metals, but it’s not impact free.
PTownsend
China's claims to historical control over all the lands and seas might soon include: 'Pangea' was Chinese controlled two hundred million years ago, and that China has always had control over plate tectonics shaping modern Earth.
V Campbell
China will try to claim it for sure.