national

200 teachers disciplined for sexual assault in fiscal 2020

4 Comments
TOKYO

A survey conducted by the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology revealed that 200 public school teachers and staff received disciplinary action for sexual assault, including molestation and harassment, against children and students in fiscal 2020.

This is the eighth consecutive year that sexual misconduct committed by educators has exceeded 200 cases. The number was down by 73 incidents in fiscal 2019.

However, among the 200 cases, only 91 educators were dismissed, while five were suspended from their teaching duties. In 39 cases, parents asked that no disciplinary action be taken against the teachers involved, the survey said.

Good news!

"Japan is a safe country", yes, unless you are a woman or a child.

Not “Good news.” @IronLad 4:54pm. Please read: “*among the 200 cases, only 91 educators were dismissed, while five were suspended from their teaching duties. In 39 cases, …*

parents asked that no disciplinary action be taken against the teachers involved,…”

The latter possibly meaning compensation was made to drop prosecution.

All should be banned for life from teaching. Placed on a sex offenders register.

About one third of them were for harrassment.

In 39 cases, parents asked that no disciplinary action be taken against the teachers involved, the survey said.

Don't understand this. If my child were involved I would be out for blood!

Add a few 0s and might be closer to the truth.

They were only fired from their school district, they can easily find another job at another school district.

2, none of them are ever charged with anything criminally, as rape of even young children rarely if ever results in any criminal punishments. Usually it will be the girl who will get sent to a mental institute instead and put on heavy drugs (personal experience from my friend) , and the perpetuating teacher continues to live happily ever after or even laughs about it on SNS.

In 39 cases, parents asked that no disciplinary action be taken against the teachers involved, the survey said.

Many in the country places more blame on their daughters instead, and the family feel more ashamed than wishing to push for punishment, this is especially true in more conservative and traditional families, they are more inclined to protect family honor.

