200 teachers disciplined for sexual assault in fiscal 2020

A survey conducted by the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology revealed that 200 public school teachers and staff received disciplinary action for sexual assault, including molestation and harassment, against children and students in fiscal 2020.

This is the eighth consecutive year that sexual misconduct committed by educators has exceeded 200 cases. The number was down by 73 incidents in fiscal 2019.

However, among the 200 cases, only 91 educators were dismissed, while five were suspended from their teaching duties. In 39 cases, parents asked that no disciplinary action be taken against the teachers involved, the survey said.

© Japan Today