2021 saw record number of child accident cases at daycare facilities

TOKYO

Accidental deaths and injuries among children at nursery schools, kindergartens and other child care facilities in the country reached a record 2,347 cases in 2021, Cabinet Office data showed Thursday.

The total was an increase of 332 cases from the previous year and the highest on record since the current tallying method was introduced in 2015, with chronically understaffed workplaces thought to be behind the rise.

A Cabinet Office official also said the increase was partially the result of more facilities following a national requirement to report such incidents to municipal governments.

Of the 2,347, five resulted in deaths, unchanged from the previous year. Eighty percent of the injury cases were bone fractures, with 10 burn cases and 14 that resulted in unconsciousness. Reported injuries consist of those requiring at least a month of treatment.

All five deaths occurred at child care facilities, including a heatstroke case in Nakama, Fukuoka Prefecture, last summer in which a 5-year-old died after being left for hours in a locked bus.

More than 60 children have died on child care premises since 2015.

