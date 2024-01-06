2023 marks Japan's hottest year on record; 1.29 C higher than average

Japan's average temperature in 2023 was the highest on record since comparable data became available in 1898, as global warming and high atmospheric pressure systems raised the mercury for most of the year, the weather agency said.

The average temperature in 2023 was 1.29 C warmer than the mean temperature for 30 years through 2020, surpassing the previous record set in 2020, which saw the mercury rise 0.65 C above average, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

Japan has seen a trend of consistently high temperatures in recent years, with 2019 to 2023 ranking as the top five hottest years in recorded history.

According to the agency, Japan observed record-high average temperatures in the spring, summer and autumn of last year. On a monthly basis, March, July, August, and September set record highs.

In addition to climate change, a blanket of warm air from spring through autumn last year as westerlies traveled north, as well as the effects of high-pressure systems over the south of Japan, contributed to the high temperatures, the agency said.

The average ocean surface temperature in waters near Japan, which is expected to be the highest on record, likely also elevated the atmospheric temperature, it said.

The highest temperature recorded nationwide in 2023 was 40 C on Aug 5 in Date, Fukushima Prefecture, and on Aug 10 in Komatsu, Ishikawa Prefecture.

The heat persisted into autumn, with central Tokyo hitting 27.5 C on Nov 7 to refresh its highest November temperature in a century.

